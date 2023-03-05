Prince Harry showcasing the ‘brazen self-indulgence of a rich man on an epic scale’

File Footage

Prince Harry accused of behaving like a “brazen self-indulgence of a rich man on an epic scale” during his livestream.



Royal commentator and author Tom Bower brought these admissions to light.

He was quoted telling The Sun, “In the brazen self-indulgence of a spoiled, rich man on an epic scale, Harry claimed “self-compassion has to be the priority”.

“Casting his father as a cold, unemotional man, he asserted that the lesson of his life was to help himself before he could help others.”

“Pumped up by self-pity and hunger for publicity, the media junkie prince appears to be unable to survive without constantly moaning about his misery on TV and radio.”