Saif Ali Khan DENIES reports of 'firing gaurds and taking legal notice' against latest media incident

Saif Ali Khan issues official statement regarding his latest bedroom remark that he made on the paparazzi after they barged into his property to take pictures of him and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan.

A few days back, the couple was returning to their home from an event. Meanwhile, the shutter bags barged into their property to take their pictures. Annoyed Saif jokingly told them ‘humare bedroom mein ajaye’. After this incident, reports were circulating that the actor has decided to fire his guards and take legal notice against the media.

But Khan has now responded over the incident and clarified the matter with a statement.

He stated: “The building security guard is not being sacked, it is not his fault and neither is anybody taking legal action against the paps because that is not how we want to do things. However, the fact is that they did barge inside the private property through the gate, past the security guard and completely invaded our space and put 20 cameras and lights on us as if it's their right to do that, and this is wrong behavior and everyone needs to be in limits. We cooperate with the paparazzi all the time and we understand but outside the house, outside the gate, otherwise, where does one draw the line?”

He further went on to say: “That is why I made the comment about the bedroom, because they had already crossed one line, so how many lines does one have to cross before it's utterly ridiculous. The paps shooting the children while they are doing extracurricular classes or any class, all this is not required, paparazzi cannot come inside the school, and there are lines drawn. and that's all we are saying and the rest of the noise and chatter is because no one knows what the truth is and everyone wants to sell something but this is the truth. and that's all I have to say, thank you."

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, reports IndiaToday.