Rebel Wilson says Meghan Markle is not ‘naturally warm’, Prince Harry is ‘nicer’

Meghan Markle seemingly didn’t make a great first impression on actress Rebel Wilson.

The Pitch Perfect actress, 43, detailed her experience meeting with the Duchess of Sussex at Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, via Entertainment Tonight.

They had been talking about the royal family during a commercial break and briefly continued on the subject when they got back from break.

Wilson said when she met the couple in Santa Barbara, California, Markle was a bit standoffish while Harry, on the other hand, was “lovely.”

“Meghan was not as cool. She wasn’t as naturally warm,” she told Cohen.

However, she noted that Markle’s standoffish behaviour could have been due to her Australian mom, Sue Bownds, asking “slightly rude” questions, like, “‘Where are your kids?'”

“And I’m like, ‘Mom, don’t ask her that,'” the actress added.

When Cohen asked the actress if she had known the royals prior to the meet-up, she said she hadn’t and they just had a “mutual friend.”

“Maybe that’s why she was like, ‘Who are these annoying convicts from Australia?'” the comedian jokingly added.

As for Prince Harry, Wilson said he “could not have been nicer.”