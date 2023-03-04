Brooklyn Beckham steps out in Paris with his famous family, celebrates 24th birthday

Brooklyn Beckham turned 24 today (on March 4) and he celebrated his special day in Paris along with his famous family, the Beckhams and wife Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn, who is an aspiring chef, stepped out in the French capital on Saturday. He was clicked walking beside his wife Nicola, 28, and his younger brother Cruz Beckham, 18.

Brooklyn’s parents Victoria and David Beckham were also photographed walking just steps ahead with their youngest child Harper Seven, 11.

While strolling in the city, Brooklyn and Nicola, who departed the hotel hand-in-hand, donned casual yet chic looks.

Victoria also wowed fans as she donned a pair of fitted lime green trousers, a roll-neck lilac jumper, and black sunglasses.

David and Harper also strolling hand-in-hand. The football star also sported retro-inspired outfit, including a brown suit and a bright blue high-necked jumper.

On Brooklyn’s special day, his mom shared a sweet tribute on Instagram. She posted a video montage featuring throwback snaps of Brooklyn and penned a heartfelt caption.

Victoria wrote, “We all love you so much @brooklynpeltzbeckham ... So happy to be celebrating your birthday with you today! Kisses from Paris xx”