Ben Barnes has an adorable reaction to Jessie Mei Li’s attempt to prank him: Watch

The cast of Netflix’s popular fantasy series, Shadow and Bone, seems to have a lot of fun on set.

In a video shared by Producer Josh Barryla, Jessie Mei Li, who stars as the show’s protagonist, Alina Starkov, decided to prank Ben Barnes, who plays the ‘villain’ the Darkling.

In the cheeky video, Mei Li, dressed in Alina’s costume, is seen searching for a cricket, which was “such a a big one” for Barnes, who “doesn’t like them.” With some struggle, she finally manages to capture the small bug to only to lose it, as Barryla laughs in the background filming the scene.

Capturing the bug one more time, she keeps it safe as Barnes walk up to the two suspecting something fishy happening.

“What have you got now?” he asks his co-star.

To which she cheekily responds, “so much love for you in my heart.”

He gives in as he sees Mei Li open her palm to reveal the critter. Instead of being frightened he endearing says “Hi” to the bug and approached to touch it.

However, the bug jumps out and scares Jessie instead, meanwhile Ben stands there smiling, unfazed.

“You’re so brave to come and pick it up but scream when it jumps,” he says jokingly.

While it’s all fun and games behind the scenes, the series is gearing up for an intense war between the Sun Summoner (Jessie) and the Darkling (Barnes). Along with the original cast from Season 1, the upcoming second season will see some new faces as well.

English actor Lewis Tan will be playing Tolya Yul-Bataar, actress Anna Leong Brophy has been cast as Tamar Kir-Bataar, Irish actor Patrick Gibson will take on the character Nikolai Lantsov and Jack Wolfe is the sixth and final member of The Crows, Wylan Hendriks.

Shadow and Bone Season 2 will be available for streaming on Netflix from March 16, 2023.