King Charles evicted Prince Harry, Meghan Markle over this insult to Camilla: Details

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle being eviction may have been a result of an insult directed at Queen Consort Camilla.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been “requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage” by the Buckingham Palace. Sources claim the King was outraged by a string of his youngest son’s accusations in his controversial memoir, Spare, in particular his attacks on his wife.

According to the Mirror, there were more than 60 mentions of Camilla in the book in which the Duke of Sussex does not hold back his dislike for “the Other Woman.” But his particularly cruel comments were regarding her becoming his “wicked stepmother.”

According to the insider “it was the last straw. Harry was well aware how Camilla would be a red line for his father and he crossed with flagrant disregard anyway.”

“The King felt without a doubt it crossed a line – it was the ultimate act of disrespect,” the insider added.

For nearly three years, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have lived in Southern California, where they moved after stepping down as senior working royals. While they had moved to the United States, they still did hold the Frogmore Cottage, which they received from the late queen as a wedding gift.