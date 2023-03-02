Meghan Markle, Prince Harry succeed in their game plan?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were handed keys to royal residence by late Queen after their wedding in 2018, have 'provoked' King Charles III into Frogmore Cottage eviction, according to a new report.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are enjoying life in their Montecito mansion with their two kids Archie and Lilibet after quitting the royal jobs, have confirmed they have been asked to vacate the residence.
Sharing his thoughts on the latest development, a royal expert Tom Bower told Page Six: "Harry and Meghan provoked him [King Charles] with the Duke’s disgraceful book and the interviews he gave."
While a friend of the Duchess of Sussex was quoted as telling The Sun, which first reported the claims, that the Sussexes were "stunned" by the development, saying: “It all feels very final and like a cruel punishment.
The King's shocking move suggests Meghan and Harry won't attend King Charles III's coronation in May. However a royal commentator believes tat the Sussexes's absence could cast a shadow over the celebrations.
