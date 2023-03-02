K-pop group Winner’s Song Minho announces military enlistment

He will officially be starting his military service

It was confirmed on March 2nd that Song Minho from K-pop group Winner will be beginning his mandatory military enlistment. His agency YG Entertainment released a statement, saying:

“Song Mino will begin his alternative service as a public service worker starting on March 24. The reason for his physical examination grade falls under personal information, so please understand that it is difficult to speak [on this matter].”

He will be the third member from his group to enlist in the military. Before him were members Kim Jin Woo and Lee Seung Hoon who are now both done with their service.

The group came out with their long awaited comeback Holiday in 2022, which included tracks like Family, Sweet Home and Little Finger. The group have steadily climbed the path of success since their debut back in 2014.

The debut album which was called 2014 S/S topped Korean charts, and so did their later comebacks.