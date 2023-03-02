Lil Yachty pokes fun at Drake's 'age,' fans reacts

Drake seemed not to appreciate reminding him of his age, as Lil Yachty does precisely that.

According to Indy 100, the Broccoli hitmaker, in a candid conversation with the Grammy winner, said he'd "just left 35", to which Yachty said: "You're getting up there."



The Toronto rapper was caught off-guard by the sharp quip, who, in return, reacted, "well... alright," before pausing for a brief moment to prepare a response.

"How old are you?" the 35-year-old shot back while sipping his drink.

The duo shared one-up each other on the age difference, with the Started From The Bottom rapper saying, "You have confidence at 25 because you're 25. It's so cool now.

"It's cool to you that you're 25; I get it. I was there. I was 25 too."





The Yachty's Moody Conversation series clip went viral on TikTok. Many gave their two cents in the comments about the light-hearted back-and-forth.

"That pause? Feelings were hurt," one added.

While another said, "[Drake's] crying on the inside."

"He looked at the cameras like.. y'all gon delete this right," a third wrote.

Meanwhile, one TikToker humoured, "'I just left 35' is a crazy way to say 36."