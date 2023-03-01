Prince Andrew's new home is Harry and Meghan's Frogmore Cottage?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly stunned on the King Charles III's alleged move to kick them out of their Frogmore Cottage to make way for the disgraced royal, Prince Andrew.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly been booted out their royal residence in the UK. And, The Duke of York would be given the Key of the house to live in after



Andrew has allegedly been given the keys to the smaller Windsor cottage, as the monarch begins the process of kicking his son out, and forcing his brother to downsize.

The move will force Andrew to leave his 30-bedroom mansion at Windsor. On the other hands, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's eviction is 'cruel punishment' that will 'cut them out for good', according to his friend.

King Charles, who would be crowned alongside his wife Queen Consort Camilla on May 6, has begun to think as head of the state to save the monarchy and his people from the all those, who are willingly or unwillingly causing damages to the Firm.