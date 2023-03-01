Kate Middleton dazzles in red as she shuns Harry and Meghan's Frogmore eviction drama

Kate Middleton appeared celebrating Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's eviction from Frogmore cottage as she beamed in red during her latest outing with Prince William.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were all smiles and in high spirits as they visited to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Combermere Barracks in Windsor, Berkshire to mark St David's Day amid reports of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's eviction.

The much-adored royals were all smiles as they greeted wellwishers and spoke with troops while the future king gave a speech as Colonel of the Welsh Guards. This was William's first visit to the Welsh Guards since becoming Colonel of the Regiment in December.

It comes amid reports the Sussexes have been booted out their royal residence in the UK, to make way for Prince Andrew, who is being forced from his 30-bedroom grace and favour mansion on the Windsor Estate.

The disgraced royal has allegedly been given the keys to the smaller Windsor cottage, as King Charles begins the process of kicking his son out, and forcing his brother to downsize.

Harry and Meghan's eviction is 'cruel punishment' that will 'cut them out for good', according to his friend.

Kate greeted a number of other beaming children, including one who showed off their impressive backflip to the princess.