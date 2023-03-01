'Lord of the Rings' actor on Gollum: 'Ripe for ridiculing'

Andy Serkis was famed for his Gollum portrayal in the the original Lord of the Rings series.

However, many mocked the actor for taking the role at the first place.

During an interview with GQ, the actor said, "When Lord Of The Rings originally came out, there would be literally people who would say: 'Who is that character? Is he a dancer? Is he a contortionist?'"

Serkis revealed fellow actors also skeptically reacted on the motion capturing idea, "Older actors were like: 'You wouldn't catch me dead doing motion capture. It's the end of our profession.' I literally heard someone saying that.

"There were lots of jokes about it; you know, Saturday Night Live things with people in suits with ping pong balls attached. It was ripe for ridiculing – and rightly so."

Nonetheless, the motion capture performance was not a fad, and Marvel and Avatar followed suit.

Further, the 58-year-old also anticipated that an actor will "absolutely" score an Oscar for a motion capture performance, suggesting, "It hasn't happened yet, but it will. I think it's imminent."

