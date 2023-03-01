Alec Baldwin slapped with lawsuit by crew battling ‘PTSD’ from on-set shooting

Alec Baldwin has just been named in another lawsuit where “physical and psychological injuries” were cited.

The lawsuit in question is in relation to the 2021 fatal shooting that took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded the director.

The paperwork also accuses producers and Baldwin of negligence, and emotional distress, which was caused as a result of the incident.

The filing has been handed into Santa Fe, N.M., by Ross Addiego.

It names Baldwin, his El Dorado Pictures company and even Rust Movie Productions LLC as defendants.

“These injuries were caused by Defendants' failure to follow industry safety rules,” an extract from the filing reads.

Per People, “Defendants cut corners; ignored reports of multiple, unscripted firearms discharges; and persisted, rushed and understaffed, to finish the film.”

It also cited the need for proper safety procedures, since “Production of the gun-heavy western film required an experienced firearms expert and safety-minded leadership.”

But “Rust had neither. Instead, producers contracted an inexperienced armorer and set leaders with histories of safety violations."

The complaint also offered insight into the situation on set at the time and explained that while “Plaintiff Curtin put her hands on Hutchins' stomach, trying to find the source of Hutchins' pain and figure out what was going on.”

They were “ushered out of the church. Once outside, she collapsed from the effects of the blast and the shock of the shooting.”

Since the incident, the plaintiffs alleged that they’ve “independently sought support in dealing with their injuries which include, but are not limited to, insomnia, anxiety, depression, and symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder.”