Betting experts think 69 percent chances Prince Harry to attend King Charles coronation

There is now a 69.2 percent chance that Prince Harry will make an appearance at his father's Coronation, according to a team of bookies.

Invitations for the King Charles coronation, which takes place on May 6, expected to be sent this week.

The British media reported that 2000 people are expected to be invited to the event.

According to express.co.uk, OLBG revealed that the odds currently stand at 4/9, a shift from January when odds suggested that the 38-year-old would be a no-show.

Citing Nigel Skinner, a Royal Family betting expert, the publication wrote, that "the odds have changed "following the release of Harry's book 'Spare' in January".

It said despite the odds being focused on Harry, there is no mention on whether or not his wife Meghan Markle will attend.