Prince Harry, Meghan Markle had 'big steps' ahead after love confession

Prince Harry focused on living together with Meghan Markle.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex recalls planning his future with the actress moments after confessing his love for her.

He pens: “I loved her with all my heart as I’d never loved anyone before. And yet saying it made everything real. Saying it set things in motion, automatically. Saying it was a step. It meant we now had a few more very big steps ahead. Like…moving in together? I asked if she’d consider moving to Britain, moving into Nott Cott with me.”

Harry continues: “We talked about all that would mean, and how it would work, and what she’d be giving up. We talked about the logistics of winding down her life in Toronto. When, and how, and above all…for what? Exactly? I can’t just leave my show and quit my job to give it a shot. Would moving to Britain mean a forever commitment?”

“Yes, I said. It would. In that case, she said with a smile, yes. We kissed, hugged, sat down to our supper,” Harry concludes