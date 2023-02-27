Madonna's older brother Anthony Ciccone dies

Anthony Ciccone, Madonna's older brother,has died at the age of 66.

The announcement of his death was made in a social media post by Madonna's brother-in-law Joe Henry.

Henry, a musician who is married to Madonna’s sister Melanie Ciccone, took to Instagram to announce the tragic news.

In his emotional post, the songwriter and producer described Anthony Ciccone — one of Madonna’s seven siblings — as a “complex character.”

“My brother-in-law, Anthony Gerard Ciccone, exited this earthly plane last evening,” Henry wrote alongside a youthful photograph of his brother-in-law.

He said, “I’ve known him since I was 15, in the spring of our lives in Michigan so many years now gone. As brother Dave Henry (who took this photograph) notes here, Anthony was a complex character; and god knows: we tangled in moments, as true brothers can.”