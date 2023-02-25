ASAP Rocky says he’d like to work with Hanni from K-pop group New Jeans

They ran into each other at the 2023 Fashion Week in Milan

American rapper ASAP Rocky recently said that he would like to work with Hanni from K-pop girl group New Jeans. Hanni is attending the 2023 Fashion Week in Milan, Italy as a global brand ambassador for Dior.

The young idol went on to meet many celebrities including actress and singer Halle Bailey and the CEO of Gucci Marco Bizzarri. One of the celebrities that she met was ASAP Rocky, who she also posed with for pictures.

While the two were chatting, the rapper expressed an interest in working with the young singer, saying: “We got to do the new (Gucci) campaign together.”

According to Koreaboo, Netizens were elated to see the unexpected interaction between the two, joking that the older man wanted to adopt Hanni. Fans are also curious about what a collaboration would look like between the two.