King Charles’ a ‘weak man’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been accused of making King Charles into a ‘weak man’ despite the world becoming ‘sick to death of them’.



These claims have been issued by royal author and biographer Tom Bower.

He warns that “people are sick” of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and would rather they scarp the Coronation altogether.

He even went as far as to brand King Charles a ‘weak man’ who can’t say no to Prince Harry or Meghan Markle.

According to Express UK, “I think if he allows Harry to come to the Coronation, it is going to ruin the Coronation. It'll be overshadowed by Harry's presence and Meghan's too.”

“So, I think Charles has to make a decision now. The King has to decide and I think that people are on the whole getting sick to death of Harry.”