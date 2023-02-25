Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s close pal spills ‘official’ Coronation plans

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle closest pal has finally broken silence and addressed the ‘near daily’ exclusives about their plans for King Charles’ Coronation



This insight has been brought forward by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s biographer for Finding Freedom, Omid Scobie.

Mr Scobie made these admissions in his latest exclusive column for Yahoo News.



He started the converastion off by bashing the “near daily” ‘exclusives’ that are in almost every paper “about the couple's supposed plans for King Charles's coronation in May.”

He was even quoted saying, “The reality, sources tell me, is that no-one, no matter how well-sourced, knows their plans right now – the couple has yet to be invited and can't make a decision, nor any form of itinerary, until that happens.”