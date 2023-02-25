Leonardo DiCaprio makes women sign NDA before going out with them

Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly asks his dates to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDA) before going out with them so they won’t spill details about it later.

As reported by Radar Online, despite The Wolf of Wall Street star being linked to some famous names in Hollywood, no one seems to talk about it and the reason is the NDA.

An insider told the outlet that DiCaprio was able to escape some messy situations with his exes including Camila Morrone, Nina Agdal, Gigi Hadid because of the signed contract.

“He’s obsessive about it and has his assistant keep stacks of them on hand,” the source said. “Plenty of women have stories to tell, but no one wants to go on the record because they’re afraid of what he could do legally.”

The source noted that the Hollywood hunk is privately known for being a big geek and wants his dates to show the same enthusiasm for things as he him.

“He gets bummed out when girls don’t share his excitement for stuff like action figures, comic books, and, of course, his beloved dinosaur collection!” the source shared.