Hugh Jackman claims ‘growling’ as Wolverine damaged his vocal range

Star of the X-Men franchise, Hugh Jackman who played Wolverine in the films, has revealed that his signature growl caused damage to his vocal range. Jackman said that the growling caused his vocal cords to swell and become strained.



Speaking to the BBC’s Front Row, Jackman revealed that the damage was result of playing Wolverine.

“My falsetto is not as strong as it used to be and that I directly put down to some of the growling and yelling,” Jackman said. “My voice teacher in drama school would’ve been horrified by some of the things I did [in Wolverine].”



“We learned a technique [in school] of how to shout and how to yell without ruining your voice. However, during Wolverine, I did some screaming and yelling and things that I think did damage to my voice. I’m working on it. I work with a singing teacher and I try not to hurt myself. I put a lot of effort into both physical movement and my vocal preparation for every role.”

The actor will however return to growling as Wolverine once again when he starts filming Deadpool 3. Marvel’s tentpole brings together Jackman’s Wolverine with Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool in the MCU’s first R-rated venture.

Hugh Jackman has been a part of X-Men film franchise for over two decades, appearing in six movies and two unaccredited cameos.