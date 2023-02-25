Pink weighs in on son Jameson’s ‘horrifying’ fight with covid-19

Songwriter Pink has just gotten candid about her son Jameson’s battle against covid-19.
The little man, who has three-years-old at the time, suffered from “projectile vomiting, and screaming” at that time.
Pink weighed in on everything, in detail, in an episode of Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? on HBO Max.
She started by recalling her son’s battle who “actually was the sickest” compared to his sister, Willow, 11.
So much so that the 43-year-old ended up “using a nebulizer for the first time in 30 years.”
For Pink, the entire experience “was very scary. And in hindsight, looking back, my son was actually the sickest.”
Especially in cases where “your kid is, is projectile vomiting and screaming and covered in a rash and telling you they can't breathe. It's the scariest thing.”
“I mean, any parent knows, when your child is sick, it's done-zo, game over is how it feels,” she also added before concluding.
