Akshay Kumar remembers his mother, gets emotional during interview

Akshay Kumar gets emotional remembering his mom’s death

Akshay Kumar in a recent interview got emotional as he spoke about how his films have stopped working ever since his mom died in September 2021. His mom passed away just a day before his birthday.

He wiped his tears when he was asked by the host about the failure of his films ever since his mom passed away. To which he said he has everything except his mother today. He also told the interviewer about his habit of visiting his mom whenever he returned from work.

After his mother death, Akshay tweeted, "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti."

His mother was unwell for sometime and was admitted to hospital in September 2021. He was shooting for a film and returned to Mumbai just before she passed away.