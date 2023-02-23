Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned its ‘very hard to recover your reputation’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been warned against ‘crying wolf’ over their parody in South Park.
Go Up founder and PR expert Edward Coram-James made this admission.
He started his converastion with the Daily Star “Although it might be tempting to draw the conclusion that Harry and Meghan’s ridicule on South Park marks a new low for them, that so many respected people have faced similar fates of South Park shows that, on its own, reputationally this is not a problem and would be easily recoverable.”
“What, however, is not so easy to recover from is the growing sense that even the Sussexes' most naturally-aligned base are seeming to question their storylines and alleged double standards, to the extent that shows such as South Park feel able to make fun of a couple that have recently made serious allegations concerning highly charged themes.”
“Were those allegations being taken at face value, they would have impunity from ridicule.”
“In that sense, I think that The Sussexes have a lot to worry about. Because when your own base starts to question your integrity, honesty, and viability, it is very hard to recover your reputation.”
Team 'RRR' will fly to the USA to attend Oscars 2023
First picture from the sets of 'Hera Pheri 3' increases the excitement level of the fans
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘should feel more flattered’ as the butt of a joke, experts warn
Kylie Jenner shares Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1, with on-again, off-again boyfriend Travis Scott.
'The Flash' is expected to have a special screening in April two months ahead of theatrical release in June 2023
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hired well-known Hollywood dealmaker, Adam Lilling, to negotiate more projects for them