P!nk recalls meeting Madonna for first time: 'didn’t work out for us'

P!nk recalled meeting with her favorite icon Madonna for the first time and how it all got twisted.

In an interview with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show on Wednesday, P!nk talked on her new album Trustfall, touring, being a mother and more.

At one point, Stern asked P!nk about her longtime hero, Madonna and if they’re friends, the 43-year-old singer replied, “Madonna doesn’t like me.”

P!nk then called herself a “polarizing individual,” to which the host responded by saying, it is also a quality of Madonna.

"She is, man. expletive, I loved her," P!nk replied, before sharing that the story of meeting the Queen of Pop during a past episode of Regis & Kelly.

"It’s such a silly story," she continued. “I expletive love Madonna, and I love her no matter what. I still love her. She was such an inspiration to me, but it sort of got twisted around that I was fangirling and was dying to meet Madonna when, in actuality, she invited me to her dressing room."

She further added "so, I just said a joke when Regis brought me out and was like, ‘How does it feel to meet? I heard you’re just falling over yourself backstage.’ I’m like, ‘I thought she wanted to meet me.’ Didn’t work out for us."

P!nk defended Madonna recently after the icon blamed “ageism and misogyny” for backlash she received for her appearance at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

"Let’s just give the people the respect they deserve and have earned, and be a bit nicer. Can we all be a bit nicer? I want to be nicer, to myself and others,” she told Mirror UK.

"When a person walks out, the first thing I think is not, ‘Holy s— did you see their face?’ I don’t think like that. I think, ‘Holy s—, that person has been amazing for so long'" she added.