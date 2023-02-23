Selena Gomez surpasses Kylie Jenner on Instagram

Selena Gomez has become the most followed woman on Instagram, surpassing Kylie Jenner.

According to Independent.co.uk, the 30-year-old singer has approximately 380 million followers. While Instagram followers are subject to change, Jenner appears to have the same follower count as Gomez.

The publication reported that When looking at the source code for both Gomez and Jenner’s Instagram profiles, Gomez’s follower count appears to be closer to 416 million while

The Kardashians star’s count appears to be closer to 408 million followers, according to The Independent.