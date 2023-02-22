Elizabeth Banks recalls Ray Liotta was 'living his best life' with 'a woman that he loved'

Cocaine Bear director Elizabeth Banks remembers Ray Liotta "Living His Best Life" with his Fiancée before death.



In Cocaine Bear late Ray Liotta plays a ruthless drug kingpin trying to recover his stash, however director Elizabeth Banks revealed in an interview with People how soft-hearted he was with fiancee.

She began, "Ray just came so joyfully into it the whole time."

Banks spoke of her favourite memory of the Liotta, which was when he was in Ireland, shooting with the cast and crew of Cocaine Bear. He was also joined by his fiancée Jacy Nittolo.

"And I was sitting in a cafe one night after work, and I saw Ray walking the street with his fiancée, Jacy. They were holding hands. They were clearly coming from dinner. They looked like teenage lovers," she said.

Banks continued, "That sweet moment "is the image that I have of him. Not from set or playing the character, but of him just living his best life in Ireland on this beautiful night, walking on this street with a woman that he loved."