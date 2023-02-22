K-pop group Apink confirmed for first five member comeback

Apink are set to have a comeback in April with all five members

K-pop group Apink are set to have a comeback in April with all five members, according to IST Entertainment. They will be returning with a new mini album for the first time since their 10th anniversary special album called Horn.

Horn was released a year earlier and immediately took over all the major Korean music charts. It also made its way to the top five of the iTunes Top Album chart in 12 countries. According to Hanteo Chart, they sold around 53,005 copies of their album in the first week.

They also broke their own record which had remained untouched for seven years: their 2015 album Pink Memory, which had sold 32,478 copies. After the general success of their individual activities, it was announced that they will be holding fan concerts in Asia around March and April.