Royal family comes out in support of Kate Middleton amid backlash

British royal family has come out in support of Kate Middleton after the Princess of Wales was mocked for not being able to fry an egg.



Kate Middleton received backlash for not being able to fry an egg after a video of the Princess from her latest activity surfaced online.

Later, Prince William’s sweetheart also shared adorable photos and a video from the activity on Instagram.

She said, “109 years young…Great to meet you, Nora!

“Here at Oxford House, an award-winning, family-run nursing home in Slough, residents like Nora are cared for in such a homely and comfortable environment, with innovative tech helping enrich their daily lives. Thanks for having us!”

Royal family was the first to extend support to Kate Middleton by pressing the heart button on the post.