Shawn Mendes explains the reason behind his surprise move to shave his head

Shawn Mendes revealed the real reason why he shaved his head in an interview with Wall Street Journal published on Monday, February 20th, 2023.

“I think everyone should know what they look like with a shaved head,” the 24-year-old singer told WSJ, via People Magazine.

The Wonder singer debuted his shaved head while grabbing a cup of coffee in Los Angeles last month. Mendes was known for his beautiful brunette locks, usually styled in voluminous coils.

During his outing, he also sported a bohemian knitwear look, which is quite different from his usual cool and sexy rock ‘n roll vibe.

“I also was just feeling this urge to just shake myself up a little bit,” he explained.

The sudden hair change came as the singer went through mental health challenges, due to which he also cancelled his world tour in summer 2022.

He reflected on the matter in the interview, “The process was very difficult. A lot of doing therapy, a lot of trying to understand how I was feeling and what was making me feel that way.”

He continued, “And then doing the work to help myself and heal. And also leaning on people in my life to help a little bit.”

Th Summer of Love singer added, “I think the last year and a half has been the most eye-opening and growing and beautiful and just healing process of my life.”