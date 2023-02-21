Meghan Markle, Prince Harry won't let King Charles succeed in his plan?

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have reportedly made their minds to stay away from King Charles III's Coronation as they think their presence could damage their reputation and add to the monarch' popularity.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, according to a royal expert, know that they would feel "excluded" at the historic event so they would preferer to peacefully celebrate their son Archie's fourth birthday in the US instead of taking security risk and facing public mockery in the UK by attending the King's landmark ceremony.

King Charles wants the couple to attend his event as he thinks their absence could distract the attention. Archie and Lilibet's parents, according to an insider, won't let the monarch succeed in his plan and prefer to avoid the ceremony by holding a part in California to celebrate their son's big day.

that Previously, friends of the Sussexes said that Meghan and Harry are 'in limbo' and considering the 'million different variables' impacting their decision.



While, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said fears over security and a 'seismic drop' in popularity since the publication of Harry's memoir mean they could stay at home.

On the other hand, a source close to the Duke, told The Daily Telegraph that Harry wants to be by his father's side on 'pretty much the most important day' and hopes to salvage his strained relationship with the royal family.

According to some, it could be a 'complicated' decision because the couple may be accused of snubbing the family by not attending but also risk being booed or labelled hypocrites if they appear at the event after attacking the Firm in their interviews and documentary and Harry's memoir.

However, Meghan and Harry have not publicly revealed their plans whether they would attend the King Charles' Coronation or not.