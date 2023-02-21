PSL 2023: Quetta Gladiators win toss, choose to bowl against Lahore Qalandars

After winning the toss, Quetta Gladiators have put Lahore Qalandars to bat in the 10th match of the ongoing season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi today.



With both Gladiators and Qalandars languishing at the bottom of the points table, both teams are likely to put up a tough fight to keep pace with the leading teams Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi.

At the moment, Gladiators are in the fifth spot on the points table, while defending champions Lahore stand at sixth, with two points each.

Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naveen ul Haq, Umar Akmal, Will Smeed, Naseem Shah, Odean Smith, Mohammad Hafeez, Umaid Asif, Muhammad Zahid, Abdul Bangalzai, Aimal Khan, Martin Guptill, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qais Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Dwaine Pretorius (partial replacement for Odean Smith), Will Jacks (partial replacement for Jason Roy), Nuwan Thushara (partial replacement for Naveen ul Haq)

Lahore Qalandars: Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Abdullah Shafique, Shane Dadswell, Kamran Ghulam, Zaman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Liam Dawson, Dilbar Hussain, Mirza Tahir Baig, Ahmed Danlyal, Shawaiz Irfan, Jordan Cox, Jalat Khan, Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings (partial replacement for Rashid Khan) and Shai Hope.

More to follow...