Two Levies personnel martyred in attack on Mastung checkpost

An undated representational image of security forces personnel of Pakistan. — AFP/File

MASTUNG: Two personnel of the Balochistan Levies Force (BLF) were martyred, while a cop was injured in separate terrorist attacks in Mastung and Chaman respectively, it emerged on Tuesday.

The attacks come as the country continues to sees an uptick in terrorist activities with the most recent deadly attack being the one on the Karachi Police Office last week.

The BLF officials said that terrorists attacked a security checkpoint near the Babri area of Mastung district and fled with the weapons and ammunition stored there.

The Mastung assistant commissioner said that the area was cordoned off and a search operation was launched to track down the militants.

Reacting to the incident, residents blocked the N-40 national highway connecting Quetta to Taftan.

Separately, a policeman was injured in a gun attack on a police checkpost in Chaman.

PM Shehbaz Sharif, Balochistan CM condemn attacks

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and prayed for the martyred soldiers. He also expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.

"The determination and morale of the security forces to destroy terrorists is high," the premier said, adding that the nation salutes its martyrs.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudus Bizenjo also condemned the attacks.

"Terror incidents are a cause of concern. The enemy wants to destroy the peaceful environment of the province," he said.

Bizenjo also ordered the authorities to employ all resources and stay alert in order to catch the terrorist elements. He also requested the people to unite in foiling the "conspiracy against peace and development."

Terrorism has been rearing its head in Pakistan with militant attacks occurring frequently across the country lately.

On February 10, a personnel of BLF was killed while three others were injured in Dera Bugti in an attack by unidentified people, Levies sources confirmed.

The incident drew quick condemnation from CM Bizenjo and Home Minster Zia Langau. Bizenjo had directed the deputy commissioner to hold investigations into the incident and ensure early arrest of the culprits.