Levies personnel killed, three injured

QUETTA: A personnel of Balochistan Levies was killed while three others were injured here in Dera Bugti in an attack by unidentified people, Levies sources confirmed. The injured personnel were immediately shifted to hospital, they said. The incident drew quick condmenation from Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Home Minster Zia Langove.

The Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo directed deputy commissioner to hold investigations into the incident and ensure early arrest of the culprits. He also directed improving security conditions in the area. Home Minster Zia Langove condoled with the family members and prayed for the departed soul. Expressing his outrage over the incident, he said the terrorists would not be spared.