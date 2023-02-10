Levies personnel killed, three injured

QUETTA: A personnel of Balochistan Levies was killed while three others were injured here in Dera Bugti in an attack by unidentified people, Levies sources confirmed. The injured personnel were immediately shifted to hospital, they said. The incident drew quick condmenation from Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Home Minster Zia Langove.
The Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo directed deputy commissioner to hold investigations into the incident and ensure early arrest of the culprits. He also directed improving security conditions in the area. Home Minster Zia Langove condoled with the family members and prayed for the departed soul. Expressing his outrage over the incident, he said the terrorists would not be spared.
SUKKUR: A three-month-old baby lost his life when she was mauled by a pack of stray dogs in Gambat in Khairpur. The...
NOWSHERA: Two alleged terrorists were killed during exchange of fire with the personnel of Counter-Terrorism...
MIRANSHAH: Five persons were killed when two rival groups traded fire in Tabi Tolkhel area on Ghulam Road in Miranshah...
MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has condemned ‘false’ cases against PTI...
ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee of the federal cabinet will discuss today the proposal for an increase...
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior Attaullah Tarar on Thursday demanded the hearing of...
Comments