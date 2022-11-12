Levies inspector martyred, two cops injured in attacks

PESHAWAR: A Levies inspector was martyred in firing in Shah Kas, while two policemen were injured in an attack on a check post in the Wazir Dhand area of Jamrud Tehsil, Khyber tribal district, on Friday.
According to an official, Sharbat Khan, an inspector with the Levies force, was killed in the early hours of Friday by unidentified armed men in Shah Kas, Khyber. Police reached the spot and conducted a search operation in the area. Officials said they had started an investigation into the case from all angles.
A few hours later, two policemen were wounded when terrorists fired at a checkpoint in the Wazir Dhand area of Khyber, close to Karkhano Market. Police said the cops retaliated and shot dead one alleged terrorist, identified as Yousuf. Officials said they recovered four hand grenades, other explosives, and a 9-mm pistol. The injured cops, Sikander and Shahzeb, were later shifted to Peshawar for treatment.
