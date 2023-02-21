Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga to miss PSL 2023

The Sri Lankan cricketer Wanindu Hasaranga will not be able to participate in the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) because his home cricket board has not issued him an NOC.
Quetta Gladiators drafted Hasaranga in the platinum category for PSL 2023 and were expecting his arrival by Monday. However, the 25-year-old could not get the required NOC from Sri Lanka Cricket to travel to Pakistan and participate in the league.
He is currently busy playing first-class cricket in Sri Lanka.
An official of Gladiators confirmed to Geo News that they are aware of Hasaranga’s unavailability and are exploring various options, including a replacement player.
A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) source said that they have updated the franchise on the matter but was hoping the situation would be changed but it seems unlikely now that the Sri Lankan player will be able to make it to the PSL.
Prior to Hasaranga, Sri Lanka Cricket had also refused NOC to Kusal Mendis who was drafted by Lahore Qalandars. Lahore Qalandars had then opted for Shai Hope as a replacement for Kusal.
However, Bhanuka Rajapaks was permitted to participate in the league, and he is currently in Pakistan playing for Peshawar Zalmi.
