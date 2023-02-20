PSL 2023: Peshawar Zalmi win toss and opt to bowl against Quetta Gladiators

A Quetta Gladiators batter hits a shot while a Peshawar Zalmi fielder looks on during the Pakistan Super League 2023 in Karachi on February 20, 2023. — PSL

Peshawar Zalmi have won the toss and have opted to bowl against Quetta Gladiators in the ninth match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi today.

In their first match, Quetta were trounced by Multan Sultans but bounced back to defeat Karachi Kings in their next game.

Meanwhile, Zalmi won a close match against Kings to begin their campaign but were thumped by Multan in their second encounter.

However, this match is significant to both teams since the winner of today’s match will jump to the second position on the table.

At the moment Quetta and Peshawar have two points each after two games and are slotted at the fourth and fifth positions on the points table, respectively.

Playing XIs

Peshawar: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Dasun Shanaka, Jimmy Neesham, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbal and Sufyan Muqeem.

Quetta: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hafeez, Odean Smith, Iftikhar Ahmed, Martin Guptill, Wahid Bangulzai, Jason Roy and Qais Ahmed.

More to follow...