Adam Brody reflects on negative reviews of 'Jennifer's Body'

Adam Brody opened up on the infamous 2009 cult classic Jennifer's Body, starring Megan Fox.

During an interview with The Independent, Brody said, "To have it receive such tepid reviews — and in a way, to be a punching bag — felt **.

"It wasn't my movie, so I didn't take the brunt of it, but it still felt a little unjust."

The actor also pointed out that the marketing "couldn't have missed the mark harder" in promoting the horror comedy.

"The film was a marketing person's dream, and then to see them do that…" adding the movie's poster, which boasted Fox sitting on a desk sporting high heels and a short plaid skirt.

"Part Goosebumps, part Maxim. It's not even anything she wears in the movie."

Brody said the film's female leads and crew should have taken center stage.

"The film was directed by a woman, starring two women, written by that year's screenwriting Oscar winner [Diablo Cody]," he said. "And instead, they're like, 'Let's bury all of that. Don't tell anyone that. This is for people who like Transformers.'"

Previously in an interview with Vox, the screenwriter of the film Diablo Cody also shared a similar sentiment.

"The movie was marketed all wrong," Cody continued. "They said, 'We want to market this movie to boys who like Megan Fox. That's who's going to go see it.' And I was, like, 'No! This movie is for girls [too]!'"