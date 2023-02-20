Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘dead-eyed sharks’ leaving carcasses ‘in their wake’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of acting akin to a dead-eye shark that leaves chum in its wake.
This allegation has been issued by royal author and commentator Maureen Callahan.
Her admissions have come in a new piece for the Daily Mail that accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of becoming “like two dead-eyed sharks, moving ever forward through the chum in their wake.”
“They don't seem to understand that credibility and authenticity is paramount when trying to launch themselves as personal brands.”
“They also don't seem to understand what laughingstocks they've become,” she also added before signing off.
