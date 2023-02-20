Prince William sure Prince Harry ‘burned a bridge too far: ‘Relationship’s over!’

File Footage

Prince William is reportedly ‘done’ trying to maintain relationships with Prince Harry and feels like he’s “done for good.”



Insight into the Prince of Wales’ emotions has been brought forward by royal expert Dan Wooton, who cited an insider close to the couple.

According to the insider, who broke it all down to the MailOnline in a candid chat, Prince William truly believes “the end of their relationship is near”.



This revelation has come amid news of King Charles’ Coronation fears, with Mr Wootton branding it a “tinderbox environment.”

Before signing off Mr Wootton also added, “Nick Offerman Kept Using Bill's Tools To Fix Stuff On The Last Of Us Set.”