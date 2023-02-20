Kate Middleton sparks new debate on social media

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has sparked a new debate on social media with her latest photos from BAFTA Film Awards 2023.



Kate Middleton attended the award show’s red carpet at London’s Royal Festival Hall with Prince William, and later shared stunning photos from the event.

She donned a gorgeous, one-shouldered white gown and completed the look with a pair of black evening gloves.

Shortly after Kate shared photos, royal fans were quick to comment about her gloves.

One fan said, “The gloves why…”

Another said, “I love them and they look great, but the gloves - whyyyy?!”

“Beautiful couple! Thanks for posting these! Loving the gloves. A bold move! Well done Catherine,” commented one more royal fan.

The fourth said, “Loved loved loved the gloves.”

“So many people are saying no to the gloves, but I actually really love them for this event! It's a different statement for her. More bold than her usual. And she matches her husband with the black and white. Idk, I like it,” said the fifth.