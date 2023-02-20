Prince Harry was 'seeking' beauty when he saw Meghan Markle

Prince Harry talks about laying his eyes on Meghan Markle for the first time.
The Duke of Sussex saw the ‘Suits’ star on one of their mutual friend’s Instagram page and could not resist dropping her a message.
He writes in his memoir ‘Spare’: “I’d never seen anyone so beautiful. Why should beauty feel like a punch in the throat? Does it have something to do with our innate human longing for order? Isn’t that what scientists say? And artists?”
He added: “That beauty is symmetry and therefore represents a relief from the chaos? Certainly my life to that point had been chaotic. I can’t deny hungering for order, can’t deny seeking a bit of beauty.”
Prince Harry’s memoir is now out in stores.
