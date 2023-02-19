Priyanka Chopra cuddles up with her baby girl in rare snaps, leaves fans in awe

File footage

Priyanka Chopra shared rare and adorable clicks with her daughter Malti, whom she shares with her husband, Nick Jonas, and fans cannot stop gushing over it.



The Quantico star, 40, on Saturday, shared sweet pictures, in which she was seen cuddling with her baby, whom she and Nick welcomed in January 2022 via surrogate.

Priyanka captioned the snaps, “Days like this,” and added a red heart emoticon.

Priyanka and baby Malti flew out to Las Vegas on Saturday to help celebrate the continuation of the Jonas Brothers residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

The Baywatch actress also dressed Malti in an adorable baby pink Fendi sweatsuit for their afternoon.

Priyanka’s pictures with baby Malti came out weeks after the first official trailer of her upcoming Hollywood film, Love Again, was released.

The movie – starring Priyanka and Sam Heughan in lead roles – will be released on May 12.