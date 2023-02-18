Rio carnival officially opens, celebrates ‘life, democracy’

Rio de Janeiro: Rio de Janeiro´s mayor declared the world´s biggest carnival officially open Friday for the first full-scale edition in three years, calling it a celebration of life and democracy after the turmoil of Covid-19 and Brazil´s bitterly divisive elections.



Embracing the party spirit in a Panama hat, a grinning Mayor Eduardo Paes symbolically handed the key to the city to "King Momo," the jovial "monarch" who will "rule" Rio for the four-day free-for-all.

"It is with great happiness, celebrating life, celebrating democracy, that I have the honor of handing the keys to the city to King Momo," said the mayor, giving the giant key to the "king" -- a carnival fanatic chosen for his charisma, party spirit and samba skills.

"It´s worth remembering that just a few years ago, after carnival in 2020, when everyone was locked-down at home, we stopped to wonder: ´Will we be able to be together again, hug and kiss again, have carnival again?´" Paes said.

"Thanks to science, the public health system and those who got vaccinated, we can celebrate life again."

Rio is ready to party after two pandemic-disrupted carnivals and a polarizing presidential election in October, in which veteran leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ousted incumbent Jair Bolsonaro -- an ultra-conservative carnival critic accused of authoritarian tendencies who was regularly the target of protests and mockery during the festivities.

In reality, carnival has been under way for weeks in the iconic beach city, with massive street parties known as "blocos."

The official festivities will peak Sunday and Monday nights with the glittering floats, pulsating drums and skimpy, jewel-encrusted costumes of the annual samba school parade competition.

Rio held a reduced version of carnival last year, minus the street parties and postponed by two months because of the pandemic, which has claimed nearly 700,000 lives in Brazil.

This year, the full-on festival is back.

The samba schools are racing to put the finishing touches on the all-night spectacle.

"We always give it everything we´ve got. We work until dawn, we sleep right here, we have no social lives. Whatever it takes to bring people that happiness on carnival day," said Rogerio Sampaio, 54, a prop master at the Viradouro samba school.

Officials are expecting a sold-out crowd of more than 70,000 people each night at the "Sambadrome," the avenue-turned-stadium where the 12 topflight samba schools will compete for the coveted title of parade champions.

Millions more people will be watching on live TV.

And more than five million are expected for the hundreds of street parties.