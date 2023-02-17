Marc Maron reflects on his ‘ridiculous’ audition for Avatar 2

Marc Maron has recently recalled his “ridiculous” audition for Avatar 2.
During a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Maron revealed that he also went up for one of the roles in the movie, which was released last year titled Avatar: The Way of Water.
“That was ridiculous. Why would I want that job?” said the 59-year-old.
The Joker star continued, “James Cameron is not a bad guy, I don’t think. I don’t know.”
“You got out there. You go to this office and he’s like, ‘I want you to read…’ I don’t even know what it was, a doctor, a scientist who drank,” remembered Maron of his audition with Cameron.
The To Leslie actor confessed that he found it tough to “find his sense of character”.
“I’m on camera, I think. I got a picture, a boat, or whatever it is. I’m in the middle of this thing and I’m totally untethered and I have no sense of character,” noted Maron.
The actor mentioned, “I don’t know really what’s happening other than there are several unidentified actors and acrobats all around me.”
In the end, Maron added he’s “thankful to God” that he failed the audition as he did not want to stay away from home.
For the unversed, Avatar 2 was filmed in New Zealand.
