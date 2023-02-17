Stephanie Hsu opens up about stardom and ‘rollercoaster’ award season

Everything Everywhere star Stephanie Hsu has recently reflected on the highs and lows of the award season.



Stephanie, who earned her Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for Everything, Everywhere All At Once, described her journey as “a rollercoaster”.

“There's been moments of high highs, low lows,” confesses Stephanie at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival Virtuosos Award event reported via E! News.

The Path actress continued, “It's a little dip, now it's suddenly a freefall. Suddenly Splash Mountain, and you're wet and you don't know why.”

“It's been a complete rollercoaster, but also so beautiful. I really could not have wished to have my first award season with another movie, because I love our movie so much,” explained The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress.

While discussing about her first movie Everything, Everywhere, Stephanie stated, “It has my whole heart in it.

“And I got to give it so much of myself before anyone had really had their eyes on me in a real way,” remarked the actress.

Stephanie noted, “It feels like a very honest offering that I could give. And I feel really lucky that it's been received in the same way.”

“That's every artists kind of dream, right? You put yourself out there and you hope people see it and understand,” she added.