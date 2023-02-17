King Charles rejects Prince Harry’s demand

King Charles III and Prince William have reportedly refused to accept Prince Harry’s request of holding a meeting with the Duke before the Coronation.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were already hesitant to attend the coronation, reportedly made the conditional offer in response to Buckingham Palace’s invitation to them.



Meghan's hubby reportedly asked for a sit-down summit together with his father, brother, and other members of the Royal Family to be scheduled for the week of the Coronation.



The Britain's monarch has reportedly refused on account of the week being too hectic already, and that a meeting with his son will only add to the pressure.



Not only does Charles want to make the time, his brother, Prince William, next in line to the throne, reportedly feels that he does not owe his brother anything.

On meeting with Prince Harry, according to the Daily Beast, King Charles will be too busy that week organizing the Coronation to spend time with his estranged son.



"Charles adores Harry and wants him to be there. But he has a coronation to organize. He simply won’t have the time to organize a special meeting with Harry," the king’s friend said.