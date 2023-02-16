Actress Park Min Young’s company gives statement on prosecution summons

Park Min Young’s agency has given a statement on her prosecution summons as a witness in an ongoing case

Korean actress Park Min Young’s agency has given a statement on her prosecution summons as a witness in an ongoing case. On February 15, Hook Entertainment revealed that she had been called as a witness in the investigation of her ex-boyfriend on February 13th.

“Hello. This is Hook Entertainment.

We will inform you about our agency’s actress Park Min Young’s prosecution summons for investigation and prohibition of departure as was reported through the press on February 14 (Tuesday).

Park Min Young dutifully completely the prosecution summons for investigation as a simple witness, and we confirm that she is currently not prohibited from leaving the country.

We apologize for delivering bad news in these difficult times, and we apologize for delaying our response regarding this [issue].”

During the month of September. While Min Young was playing the lead in her drama Love in Contract, Dispatch reported that she was dating affluent businessman Kang. The report also went on to list multiple allegations against the man. Following the report, her agency released a statement clarifying that she had broken up with Kang by that point.