Paul Mescal urges people to stop discussing his breakup with Phoebe Bridgers: 'It makes me really mad and upset'

Paul Mescal opens up on his struggles of maintaining peace due to the constant hypothetical nudging of media and fans on his personal life instead of questions about his professional life.

Speaking to the latest issue of Vanity Fair, Paul Mescal, who is recently nominated for an Oscar, said, "Sometimes I can drown it out, and then other times it makes me really mad and upset."

The Aftersun actor continued, "People are going to write and say things because there’s a certain interest with any person who’s in the public eye in how that person lives their life, and who they’re living up with, and what they’re doing and how they’re going about doing it."

Mescal, 27, admitted that questions about his personal life are unwanted, "I definitely feel the temptation to say the status of my whatever—that will always be there. But I don’t think that’s a wise thing to do."

He added, "When Normal People came out, I was very forthright in interviews, and it didn’t actually serve me. But the temptation still exists to be like, “Shut the f**k up. This is my life. This is what’s going on. Or this is what’s going on."

He also spoke about the protection of his privacy, "But moving forward as much as I can, that’s going to be my life that is private. That’s a difficult thing to achieve. But giving strangers an answer about my life doesn’t actually help me."

The Normal People star said, "It’s like a quick boost of serotonin, being like, “I’ve said what I need to say. And then it’s just Twitter fodder."

Mescal and Phoebe Briders began dating in 2020 and broke up in late 2022.