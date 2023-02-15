Kanye West behind Julia Fox's sick and tired of men?

Julia Fox has put words to her anguish about ex-beau Kanye West's shocking anti-Semitic tirades.



During an interview with ELLE, the PVT Chat star opened up on West's toxic rhetoric, "I just feel so bad for everyone involved, to be honest. I feel bad for his family and his children. I feel bad for the Jewish people."

"Some of my Jewish friends are shook right now, and that *** breaks my heart. I really, truly, would've never seen him taking this direction," she added.

Seemingly not-so-jolly experience with the disgraced rapper also may change the 33-year-old attitude towards men.

"I want to be left alone. Like, don't talk to me, don't look at me, don't bother me," she told Elle, adding that she wasn't having any intimate relationship and had no desire.

"I feel like knowingly engaging in a heterosexual relationship, you are signing yourself up for an unhealthy dynamic," she added.

Meanwhile, the Barbadian singer lent support to the disgraced rapper by paying tribute to him in her Super Bowl performance.

"Rihanna is still great friends with Ye, and so is [ASAP] Rocky," an insider confided to the outlet.

"She doesn't care if people are offended by her paying tribute to him at the Super Bowl.

"She still supports him, even if she doesn't always agree with what he has to say or his political views."

However, a new report from the racism watchdog ADL revealed that more than 30 assaults and vandalisms in the Jewish community were connected to Ye's toxic rhetoric directed against them since October 2021.

West's popularity in 2022 slumped sharply after the rapper engaged in antisemitism publicly, leading the South China Morning Post to declare the rapper faced the "biggest cancelation of 2022."